Romano blew the save Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in the ninth inning 7-6 loss against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Romano entered the game with a two-run lead and allowed four consecutive batters to reach base safely with two outs. He is now 17-for-20 in save situations and Tuesday was his first blown save since May 10. The 29-year-old has struggled with his command of late, walking six batters in his last 7.1 innings of work while striking out five.