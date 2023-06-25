Romano struck out the only batter he faced Saturday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 7-3 win over the A's.

Yimi Garcia gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to begin the ninth inning before eventually exiting due to knee discomfort and being replaced by Romano, and with the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, the closer's five-pitch appearance qualified for a save. It's his 13th straight successful conversion, a stretch in which Romano sports a 1.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 13.2 innings.