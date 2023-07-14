Romano will throw off a mound before Friday's game against the Diamondbacks to test out his back, and it sounds like a day-to-day injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

If Romano, who experienced lower-back tightness during the All-Star game, needs an extra day, the Jays have a fresh bullpen, so they would likely opt to go that route if he isn't 100 percent. Matheson said the team doesn't sound worried. Erik Swanson seems like the most likely pitcher to get the save Friday if Romano ends up being unavailable.