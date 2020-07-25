Romano (1-0) fired one scoreless inning Friday as he earned the win against the Rays. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two.

Romano came on to relieve Hyun-Jin Ryu with two outs in the fifth inning, and he was able to pick up the Opening Day win after he held the Rays in check. The 27-year-old earned his first major-league win Friday, and he could push for a setup role with the Blue Jays this season.