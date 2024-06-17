Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Romano (elbow) threw from 90-to-120 feet Monday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

According to Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star, if Romano responds well to Monday's workout, he'll be cleared to throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since landing on the 15-day injured list June 1 with right elbow inflammation. Since he's a closer who typically doesn't pitch more than an inning in his appearances, Romano won't require an extensive ramp-up period, but the Blue Jays will still likely want to send him out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to activating him from the IL. Yimi Garcia has served as the Blue Jays' primary closer while Romano has been on the shelf, but Garcia is considered day-to-day with an elbow issue of his own. Chad Green appears to be next in line for saves out of the Toronto bullpen.