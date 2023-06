Romano allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Miami. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

The right-hander gave up a two-out double to Bryan De La Cruz but otherwise had no issues closing out the Marlins. Romano has converted his past 11 save chances and has a 1.59 ERA and 13:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings during that span. He's 21-for-24 in save opportunities this year and is tied with Emmanuel Clase atop the league.