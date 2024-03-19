Romano will be shut down from throwing for three days after being diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Romano will be given an anti-inflammatory injection prior to the brief shutdown period and then hopes to resume throwing later this week. An MRI on the closer's elbow showed no structural issues, so the hope seems to be that this is just a minor issue that will resolve soon. However, there is certainly always a level of concern when it's the pitching elbow. Erik Swanson would be next in line to close for the Blue Jays, although he will be shut down himself for a day or two with a forearm issue. Yimi Garcia and/or Chad Green could be next in the pecking order.