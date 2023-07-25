Romano struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

Romano turned in a drama-free performance, retiring the side on nine pitches to lock down his second save in as many days. The closer is up to 28 saves in 31 chances this season. He's pitched to a 2.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB through 41.1 innings this season. Romano has kept runs off the board in six of his last seven outings.