Romano picked up the save in Monday's 5-2 victory over the White Sox, tossing a perfect ninth inning with zero strikeouts.
Romano entered with a two-run lead in the ninth and retired Oscar Colas, Elvis Andrus and Lenyn Sosa in order. The right-handed closer is now eight for nine in save chances and holds a 3.48 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP with 12 strikeouts through 10.1 innings.
