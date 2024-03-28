The Blue Jays placed Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with right elbow inflammation.

General manager Ross Atkins indicated recently that he's hopeful Romano will require only a minimum stay on the injured list, which would mean an activation on April 9. Romano has not yet resumed throwing off a mound, though, so he still has some hurdles to clear before Atkins' hopes are realized. Chad Green, Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza are candidates for saves while Romano is out, with Erik Swanson (forearm) also potentially entering the mix if he beats Romano back from the IL.