Romano picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Marlins. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

After getting Joey Wendle to go down swinging to open the ninth, Romano allowed a single and a walk in the next two at-bats while also being charged with a balk. However, the reliever was able to get out of the jam, retiring the next two batters to earn his 22nd save of the season, which ties him with Emmanuel Clase for the league lead. Romano has now converted his last 12 save opportunities and has 10 saves in June alone, to go along with a 1.74 ERA.