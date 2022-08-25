Romano picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings victory over Boston. He walked one and recorded one strikeout in a scoreless 10th inning.

Romano worked around the top of the Red Sox lineup in the 10th inning to pitch a scoreless inning and record the save, his 27th of the season. The 29-year-old improved his 2.08 ERA and 0.54 WHIP in the second half, during which time he has just one blown save. He should continue seeing save opportunities down the stretch as the Blue Jays look to secure a spot in the playoffs.