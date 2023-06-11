Romano picked up the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over Minnesota, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Romano allowed the game-tying run to reach base by walking Donovan Solano to start the ninth, but he retired the next three batters, including a strikeout of Trevor Larnach to end the game. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run over his past seven appearances, which all ended in a save, and has eight strikeouts during that stretch. He's currently second in MLB with 18 saves behind Emmanuel Clase (20).