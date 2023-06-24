Romano (3-3) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 5-4 to the A's, serving up a solo home run to Shea Langeliers in an inning of relief.

With the score tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth, Romano hung a slider to the Oakland catcher with one out and watched it sail over the left-field wall. The right-hander hadn't been taken deep in over a month, posting a 1.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through 12.1 innings in 12 appearances between long balls, but his streak of 12 straight successful save conversions remains intact.