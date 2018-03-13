Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Battling calf ailment
Donaldson (illness) is dealing with a calf injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson had been fighting an illness, but it appears that a calf injury is also giving him some troubles. Manager John Gibbons was fairly vague when addressing Donaldson's injury, although he indicated that he'd likely be ready to return by the end of the week. However, the Blue Jays will likely be cautious with their star third baseman in an effort to have him healthy for Opening Day.
