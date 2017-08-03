Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in third straight game
Donaldson homered for the third straight day, going 1-for-3 with two runs and a pair of walks in Wednesday's win against the White Sox.
Wednesday marked Donaldson's first stretch of three games with a homer since August of 2015. He hasn't quite been himself this season, entering Wednesday with a .463 slugging percentage -- his worst such mark since joining the Jays three seasons ago. The good news is that Donaldson seems to be righting the ship at a critical point in the fantasy season. Over his last 10 games, the third baseman has raised his slash line from .236/.356/.422 to .250/.373/.474.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Appeared to hurt hand in 11th inning•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Smashes ninth home run Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plates two in return to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Slumping way into break•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...