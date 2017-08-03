Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in third straight game

Donaldson homered for the third straight day, going 1-for-3 with two runs and a pair of walks in Wednesday's win against the White Sox.

Wednesday marked Donaldson's first stretch of three games with a homer since August of 2015. He hasn't quite been himself this season, entering Wednesday with a .463 slugging percentage -- his worst such mark since joining the Jays three seasons ago. The good news is that Donaldson seems to be righting the ship at a critical point in the fantasy season. Over his last 10 games, the third baseman has raised his slash line from .236/.356/.422 to .250/.373/.474.