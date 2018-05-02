Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Likely to be activated Thursday

Donaldson (shoulder) will join the Blue Jays in Cleveland on Thursday and will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's series opener against the Indians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson played seven innings at third base in his second rehab game with High-A Dunedin on Tuesday and reported no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club after spending the past two and a half weeks on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old, who was hitting .239/.352/.457 with three homers prior to landing on the DL, will immediately slot back into the heart of the Blue Jays' lineup once activated.

