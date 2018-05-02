Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Likely to be activated Thursday
Donaldson (shoulder) will join the Blue Jays in Cleveland on Thursday and will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's series opener against the Indians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson played seven innings at third base in his second rehab game with High-A Dunedin on Tuesday and reported no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big club after spending the past two and a half weeks on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old, who was hitting .239/.352/.457 with three homers prior to landing on the DL, will immediately slot back into the heart of the Blue Jays' lineup once activated.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plays seven innings in rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Returning to field Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Goes hitless in first rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Clears final hurdle before rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Progresses to long toss•
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...