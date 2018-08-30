Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plans to play Thursday

Donaldson (calf) plans to play in Game 1 of High-A Dunedin's doubleheader Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson was expected to get Wednesday night off due to soreness in his calves and legs before the contest was rained out and rescheduled for Thursday. He's set to test his calf out in the first game of Thursday's twin bill, and how he fares could ultimately determine whether the Blue Jays deal him before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline.

More News
Our Latest Stories