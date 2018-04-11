Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives day off
Donaldson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Baltimore, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson will spend the series finale on the bench for a standard maintenance day, his first of the 2018 season. In his place, Yangervis Solarte gets the nod at third base while batting third in the order.
