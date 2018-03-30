Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Will DH due to dead arm

Donaldson (dead arm) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter for the next few games until his throwing shoulder improves, MLB Network Radio reports.

The good news is that it sounds like Donaldson won't lose out on significant at-bats while he deals with this dead arm phase. Kendrys Morales will lose out on playing time with Donaldson getting starts at DH, while Yangervis Solarte serves as the team's third baseman. Gibbons noted that structurally, everything is fine with Donaldson's arm/shoulder.