Turner went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The veteran slugger got hold of a Roansy Contreras offering in the first inning and launched it down the left-field line for his first homer of the spring. Turner is batting .333 (8-for-24) in Grapefruit League action with a 5:4 BB:K, and the 39-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down as he gets ready for his first season in a Blue Jays uniform.