Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Goes yard again Thursday

Okamoto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

The 29-year-old third baseman made things interesting in the ninth inning by crushing a fastball from Texas closer Jacob Latz 420 feet to straightaway center field, but the Blue Jays' late rally came up short. Okamoto has homered in three of the last five games, and over 21 contests in June he's produced a .316/.384/.605 slash line with four doubles, six long balls, 14 runs and 18 RBI as he makes a push to start for the American League in the All-Star Game during his first season in MLB.