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Okamoto will be the Blue Jays' primary third baseman to begin the season, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.

After signing a four-year, $60 million contract this offseason to take his talents to North America, Okamoto will have a significant role for Toronto in 2026. The 29-year-old appeared to adjust to his new environment quickly this spring, slashing .316/.435/.632 in 23 Grapefruit League plate appearances.

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