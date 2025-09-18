Gausman didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Gausman gave up an early run in the first inning but quickly settled in, retiring 18 of his next 22 batters while blanking Tampa Bay the rest of the way. Coming off a complete-game shutout against Houston in which he allowed just two hits, the right-hander continued his dominant form, though Toronto's lack of run support left him with a no-decision. Gausman has now given up only three runs across his last four starts (30 innings), posting a 0.90 ERA and a 28:4 K:BB during that span. The veteran is slated to face the Red Sox early next week in his next start.