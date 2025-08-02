Gausman (7-8) took the loss against the Royals on Friday, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out five across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

All of the damage to Gausman was done in the second and third frames on home runs by Mike Yastrzemski and Bobby Witt, respectively. Gausman finished his start strongly by retiring 12 of the last 13 batters he faced, but he wasn't able to fade the loss as the Blue Jays' bats fell silent against Michael Wacha. Gausman sports a 3.99 ERA across 128.2 innings this season, and his 1.10 WHIP and 127 strikeouts rank ninth and 12th, respectively, among American League starters. He's lined up to make his next start against the Rockies on the road next week.