Gausman will start Sunday against the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gausman was brilliant on the mound during his only other appearance in the postseason, tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. His strong performance will now earn him the right to open Toronto's upcoming series against the Mariners, who put up three runs on Gausman over 5.1 frames in the regular season.