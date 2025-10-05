Gausman picked up the win against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters across 5.2 innings.

Gausman had allowed just two men to reach base over the first five innings before loading the bases with nobody out in the sixth. He then struck out Aaron Judge, walked Cody Bellinger to bring home the Yankees' lone run of the evening and drew a pop out before turning the game over to Louis Varland to secure the final out of the frame. Gausman will likely be available to make his next start Friday in Game 5 if the series gets to that point.