Stephen was promoted to Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Stephen will take a step up to Double-A after producing a 1.49 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 48.1 innings in nine starts with High-A Vancouver this year. The 22-year-old has already climbed from Single-A Dunedin to Double-A this year, and he'll set his sights on taking another step to Triple-A Buffalo by the end of the season.