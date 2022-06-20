Gurriel will sit Monday against the White Sox.
Gurriel hit a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Yankees, but that wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup the next day. Raimel Tapia will take over in left field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Belts grand slam Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Day off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Continues tear Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Two RBI in win•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Tuesday's lineup•