Gurriel went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a solo home run in Friday's win over Detroit.

Gurriel added to Toronto's two-run lead with a solo shot in the top of the second inning on Friday. He later doubled home Alejandro Kirk. The outfielder is on a five-game hit streak, including three multi-hit games and is now slashing .257/.317/.372 on the season.