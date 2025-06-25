Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Activated ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays activated Scherzer (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Scherzer will make his long-awaited return to the Blue Jays rotation Wednesday in Cleveland after missing nearly three months with right thumb inflammation. The 40-year-old struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless innings in his last rehab start a week ago for Triple-A Buffalo, throwing 75 pitches in the outing. Scherzer felt lingering soreness in the thumb after the start and has admitted he's not sure how the thumb will hold up. However, he and the Blue Jays are ready to give it a shot.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Rejoining rotation Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Likely to return from IL next week•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Looks ready to return•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Set for second rehab outing•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Fans four in first rehab outing•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Officially cleared for rehab start•