The Blue Jays activated Scherzer (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Scherzer will make his long-awaited return to the Blue Jays rotation Wednesday in Cleveland after missing nearly three months with right thumb inflammation. The 40-year-old struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless innings in his last rehab start a week ago for Triple-A Buffalo, throwing 75 pitches in the outing. Scherzer felt lingering soreness in the thumb after the start and has admitted he's not sure how the thumb will hold up. However, he and the Blue Jays are ready to give it a shot.