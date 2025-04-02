Scherzer (thumb) doesn't have any structural issues with his thumb ligaments, and after receiving two cortisone shots Monday, he could resume throwing as soon as Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. "[The doctor] was actually pretty surprised, based on what it was, that structurally we were in a pretty good spot," Scherzer said Tuesday.

The 40-year-old right-hander lasted only three innings and 45 pitches during his Blue jays debut Saturday and was, subsequently placed on the 15-day IL, but Scherzer's stay on the shelf could end up being close to minimum length if the cortisone shots have the desired effect. In the meantime, Easton Lucas will slot in for a spot start Wednesday, but Toronto's rotation plans after that are unclear.