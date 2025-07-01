Scherzer yielded two runs on three hits and no walks over five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

The grizzled veteran managed to generate a solid eight whiffs in this 71-pitch outing while also notching seven or more Ks for the first time since July 25, 2024 vs. the White Sox. Scherzer conceded both runs on a two-run blast to Jazz Chisholm in the fourth but otherwise looked sharp. Across 13 total frames, the 40-year-old sports a 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB. He is currently slated to make his next start at home against the Angels this weekend.