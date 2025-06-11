Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Officially cleared for rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer is in line to throw 60-to-65 pitches in what will be his first start since he went down with right thumb inflammation in late March. The 40-year-old will need at least one additional rehab start after Friday's outing before rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Tracking toward rehab start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Completes sim game in FSL•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Could pitch in FCL this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Faces hitters•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Set to face hitters by week's end•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Ramping up recovery•