Scherzer (thumb/back) is set to throw bullpen sessions Saturday and Monday before accompanying the Blue Jays for a road series next week against the Rangers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The veteran righty is still a long way from coming off the injured list, but if his bullpen sessions go well, Scherzer could face live batters while with the team next week. Until he's able to build up and test his thumb past around 50 pitches, which was the point at which it began to bother him earlier this season, there won't be a clear timeline for his return, however.