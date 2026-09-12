Scherzer (2-8) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Scherzer put the Blue Jays on the back foot early by giving up a leadoff homer to Dylan Beavers in the first inning before allowing five more runs in the second. Scherzer kept the Orioles off the board over the final three innings, and while it wasn't the outing the veteran right-hander was hoping for, he was at least able complete five innings and preserve the Blue Jays' bullpen for the next couple of days. He's given up at least five earned runs five times this season and has a 6.38 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 67.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Tigers at home next week.