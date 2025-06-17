Scherzer (thumb) is aiming to throw 70-to-75 pitches in his rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, which could be the final hurdle before being reinstated from the injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 40-year-old allowed two runs and threw 56 pitches over 4.1 innings during his first rehab start Friday, and Wednesday could be his final rehab outing if he reaches the desired workload. Scherzer made just one start for Toronto in late March before the thumb inflammation sent him to the injured list, though it was an injury he battled throughout spring training.