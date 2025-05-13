Scherzer (thumb) was unable to throw as scheduled Tuesday because of back tightness following his last bullpen session, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jays are hopeful Scherzer will be ready to throw at some point later this week. While the back tightness does not seem to be a significant setback, it will delay Scherzer a bit just as he was getting ramped back up from his right thumb inflammation. The 40-year-old isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until May 29, and he probably won't be ready by then, anyway.
