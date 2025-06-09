Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Tracking toward rehab start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (thumb) is tentatively scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer had a successful 50-pitch simulated game Sunday and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday. Assuming he comes out of that without a setback, he'll be cleared for a formal rehab start Friday. Scherzer is slated for 60-to-65 pitches in the outing with Buffalo and would require at least one additional rehab start after that before rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation. The 40-year-old has been out since late March with right thumb inflammation.
