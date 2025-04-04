Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Scherzer (thumb) will not play catch Friday but hopes to at some point during the team's April 4-13 road trip, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Friday had been deemed the first day Scherzer could potentially resume throwing after he was given a cortisone injection in his injured right thumb. It's not viewed as a setback and the righty will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to determine when he's ready to begin a throwing program.