Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Goes just four innings Monday
Corbin didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts across four innings.
Corbin failed to go five innings for the second straight start, and he's surrendered six runs on 15 hits and four walks with just four strikeouts across 8.1 innings during that span. He's yet to make it six innings in any of his eight starts this season and is merely just trying to eat innings for this shorthanded Toronto pitching staff. The left-hander's xERA of 6.10 is much higher than his actual 4.23 ERA, and he's in the second percentile with an expected batting average against of .312. Corbin is also in just the 10th percentile or worse in fastball velocity (91.1 mph), whiff rate and strikeout rate. He owns a lackluster 25:13 K:BB across 38.1 innings.
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