Yamaguchi is expected to work as a primary pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto patched one of the holes in its rotation when it acquired Taijuan Walker on Thursday, but the team still appears to be leaning toward bullpen days when the fifth starter's turn comes up. Assuming he isn't needed in relief Monday against the Orioles, Yamaguchi lines up as the logical option to handle the bulk of the innings Tuesday behind an opener, most likely Julian Merryweather. Yamaguchi shined in long relief in his last appearance Aug. 26 against Boston, giving up a run over four innings en route to claiming his first big-league win.