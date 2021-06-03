Yamaguchi was released by the Giants on Thursday and will head home to Japan to pitch in NPB, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The veteran failed to impress in his debut MLB season with the Blue Jays last year, struggling to an 8.06 ERA and a 14.2 percent walk rate in 25.2 innings of relief. He failed to break camp with the Giants this season and will opt out of his minor-league deal to head back to a league in which he had a long and successful career.
More News
-
Giants' Shun Yamaguchi: Denied Opening Day roster spot•
-
Giants' Shun Yamaguchi: Signs with Giants•
-
Shun Yamaguchi: Let go by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Excluded from wild-card roster•
-
Blue Jays' Shun Yamaguchi: Likely bulk reliever Tuesday•