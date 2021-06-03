Yamaguchi was released by the Giants on Thursday and will head home to Japan to pitch in NPB, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The veteran failed to impress in his debut MLB season with the Blue Jays last year, struggling to an 8.06 ERA and a 14.2 percent walk rate in 25.2 innings of relief. He failed to break camp with the Giants this season and will opt out of his minor-league deal to head back to a league in which he had a long and successful career.