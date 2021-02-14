Yamaguchi was released by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
The 33-year-old came over from Japan on a two-year, $6.35 million deal last offseason, so the Blue Jays will need to eat over $3 million in order to cut him. Yamaguchi was a disaster in his first taste of the big leagues with a 8.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB over 25.2 innings last year.
