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Blue Jays' Spencer Arrighetti: Pulled off rehab with foot symptoms

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arrighetti will undergo an MRI on his injured right foot after exiting Thursday's rehab start, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Arrighetti experienced symptoms similar to the nerve issues he's previously dealt with, according to Zwelling. He's meeting the Blue Jays in Philadelphia and will undergo further testing. "Hopefully just a little pause, not a restart or reset," manager John Schneider said Friday. Arrighetti was acquired from the Astros in exchange for Daulton Varsho at the trade deadline earlier this week.

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