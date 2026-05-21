Miles is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Braydon Fisher in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Though he's not yet been used as a traditional starter, Miles appears to have temporarily settled in as the fifth member of the Toronto rotation. While serving as an opening pitcher May 10 against the Angels and as a bulk reliever this past Saturday in Detroit, Miles covered 6.2 scoreless frames while striking out seven batters and allowing six baserunners. The rookie right-hander tossed a season-high 56 pitches his last time out, so the Blue Jays could have him build on that workload during Thursday's appearance.