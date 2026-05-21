Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Another bulk-relief outing on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miles is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Braydon Fisher in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Though he's not yet been used as a traditional starter, Miles appears to have temporarily settled in as the fifth member of the Toronto rotation. While serving as an opening pitcher May 10 against the Angels and as a bulk reliever this past Saturday in Detroit, Miles covered 6.2 scoreless frames while striking out seven batters and allowing six baserunners. The rookie right-hander tossed a season-high 56 pitches his last time out, so the Blue Jays could have him build on that workload during Thursday's appearance.
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