Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Back in bullpen

Miles struck out a batter and allowed one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Miles made a four-inning start in his prior appearance July 7 in San Francisco, but he shifted back to the bullpen for the Blue Jays' final series of the first half while the team didn't have a need for a fifth starter. The fifth spot in the rotation will come up again July 21 versus Tampa Bay, but Max Scherzer (back) could be ready to return from the injured list by then to fill the void.