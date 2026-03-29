Miles (1-0) picked up the win Saturday against the A's, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless 11th inning.

The Rule 5 pick was thrown right into a high-leverage situation in his big-league debut, and Miles rose to the challenge by stranding the phantom runner before the Blue Jays walked it off in the bottom of the frame. Miles was sitting 97-98 mph with both his two-seam and four-seam fastballs while mixing in a slider that produced his first career strikeout against Max Muncy, and while the 25-year-old right-hander had never pitched above Single-A prior to Saturday, his arsenal could quickly make him an asset in the Toronto bullpen if his control and command hold up.