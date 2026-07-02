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Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Credited with win Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miles (4-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-3 rout of the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk over three scoreless relief innings. He struck out five.

Taking over after opener Braydon Fisher had worked a scoreless first frame, Miles fired 34 of 46 pitches for strikes in a dominant performance while the Blue Jays built a 5-0 lead before he left the mound. Miles has been an outstanding find as a Rule 5 pick, and over 54 innings and 24 appearances (two starts) he's produced a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB. Toronto is being very careful with his workload given his checkered injury history in the minors, but Miles has put himself firmly in the team's 2027 rotation plans.

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