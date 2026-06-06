Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Earns win in bulk relief

Miles (3-1) earned the win in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Miles entered in the second inning and allowed a homer to the second batter he faced but was able to settle in for the win, throwing 48 of 73 pitches for strikes and recording five strikeouts despite generating only five whiffs. It was a nice rebound after the 25-year-old surrendered six runs in a starting role Sunday, and he has now yielded two earned runs or fewer while working at least three frames in five of his past six outings. He owns a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB across 40.2 innings this season, including two starts and 15 relief appearances.